Mohali: Man alleges theft by woman he met through dating app

Police have registered a case after a man reported that a woman he met through a dating application stole cash, mobile phones and jewellery from him at a hotel in Zirakpur. According to the complaint, the man came in contact with the woman through Tinder. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint, the man came in contact with the woman through Tinder, where she introduced herself as Simran and claimed to be from Patiala. After chatting on WhatsApp, they decided to meet at a hotel on the Zirakpur–Panchkula Road on February 5.

He alleged that the complainant reached the hotel around 5.30 pm. He stated that he fell asleep around 11 pm and woke up the next morning to find the woman missing along with his belongings.

The complainant reported that an Apple mobile phone, a Samsung Z Fold phone, gold jewellery including a chain, a bracelet and two rings, and ₹45,000 in cash were stolen.

Police said CCTV footage from the hotel showed the woman leaving the premises around 2.20 am carrying the items. During the inquiry, the complainant learnt that the woman had used a false name and later identified her as Usha alias Nitika, a resident of Panipat.

The complainant also told police that he suspects he was given a sedative before the theft. Police said further investigation is underway.