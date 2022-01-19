Mohali MLA holds meetings in 12 villages ahead of Punjab elections

With one month left for the Punjab assembly elections, Congress candidate from Mohali constituency Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday campaigned at 12 villages.

The villages are- Jhiurheri, Bakarpur, Safipur, Nadhiali, Alipur, Kandala, Dharamgarh, Roorka, Chachumajra, Paapri, Kambala and Kambali .

On the occasion, he also inaugurated his election office at Bakarpur and Jaspal Singh, former sarpanch of Alipur, left the Shiromani Akali Dal and joined the Congress party. Jaspal announced that he will mobilise the people of the village in favour of Sidhu and Congress in the upcoming elections.

He said that he was impressed with the all-around development carried out by Sidhu in the constituency and he decided to join him and Congress party for further betterment of the area.

Meanwhile, while addressing various election meetings, Sidhu said that he has come to the court of the people on the issue of development and was seeking votes from the people on the basis of his work.

Kulwant campaigns in Patton

Former mayor and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, on Tuesday campaigned from door-to-door at Patton village.

Kulwant said a large number of people are joining AAP on their own and they are receiving strong response as people from almost all walks of life are expressing their confidence in AAP’s policies. Some youths of the village also joined AAP in the presence of Kulwant Singh.

Channi hasn’t fulfilled any promise: Sohana

Akali-BSP candidate Parvinder Singh Sohana and his supporters on Tuesday created awareness about the future programs of the party by reaching out to the locals. Sohana is also holding private meetings at various places to meet the people .

Parvinder claimed that the people of Punjab have now understood the false pretences of the Congress and AAP and are ready to make changes to get employment and better hospitals, schools and other facilities.

He said that chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been unable to fulfil any of his 80 promises even 111 days into his tenure. He added that the CM is proposing to start new projects worth ₹22,000 crore, whereas Punjab is in debt of over ₹3,000 crore