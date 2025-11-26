Mohali: Now, Bajwa, son booked for 3-cr fraud

Already facing over 50 cases of cheating investors, Bajwa Developers managing director Jarnail Singh Bajwa and his son Sukhdev Bajwa have now been booked for duping a former army officer of over ₹3 crore. The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating Jarnail Singh Bajwa for money laundering. (HT Photo)

In his complaint, former army Captain Jagdish Soft, who practises dentistry in Ludhiana, narrated that he invested ₹3.16 crore in 2011 to purchase two showrooms in Platinum Market, Saini Enclave.

But despite receiving the full amount, the developers never executed the registry.

Dr Soft then checked the records, and discovered that the showrooms did not exist in the approved plans and that the land was mortgaged to a bank. He alleged that when he demanded his money back, the accused threatened to kill him and claimed they had political and police protection. When no action followed on his police complaint, he approached court.

After examining the material presented, the court directed Kharar police to register a case under Sections 420, 120-B and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against Jarnail and Sukhdev. Considering the large cash transactions made in 2011, the court also directed the income tax department to produce relevant records.

Jarnail, the developer of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, among other mega projects, is being investigated by Punjab Police in over 50 FIRs of cheating and fraud.

In August this year, a Kharar court had awarded him three-year rigorous imprisonment for defrauding government officials in the name of an affordable housing project.

The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating him for money laundering.