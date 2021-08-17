Mohali: Punjabi singer, friend booked for firing in air

The Mohali police on Monday booked Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh ‘Singga’ and his friend for allegedly firing gunshots in the air outside a housing society in Sector 70.

The action came after a video of the incident was shared on social media. It showed Manpreet sitting next to his friend, who could be seen firing in the air while driving a car in Mohali. The video was reportedly shot a couple of days back.

The incident comes days after a Youth Akali Dal leader was shot dead in broad daylight in Mohali. Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan has also marked a magisterial inquiry into the incident and said that “exemplary legal action” will be taken against the guilty.

While the singer belongs to Hoshiarpur, his friend has been identified as Jagpreet Singh, aka Jaggi, of Sangrur. They have been booked under Sections 336 (any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Arms Act.