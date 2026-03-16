Mohali: Raped, threatened by youth, 16-year-old girl ends life in Dhakoli

Police have launched a manhunt for a 22-year-old Uttar Pradesh native who allegedly raped and threatened a minor girl in Dhakoli, driving her to suicide. According to the FIR registered by the Government Railway Police, Patiala range, the 16-year-old victim was a Class 9 student. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the FIR registered by the Government Railway Police, Patiala range, the 16-year-old victim was a Class 9 student.

Her father alleged that the accused had been harassing and blackmailing the minor, claiming he had objectionable videos of her. He had been threatening to upload the videos online if she refused to marry him. He also allegedly threatened to kill her father.

More recently, on Thursday, the was family was attending a wedding at a community centre in Dhakoli. The complainant alleged that the accused reached the venue, created a disturbance and forcibly took his daughter with him.

The family alleged that the accused raped the minor, which left her distressed. On Friday, she left home without telling anyone and ended her life by jumping in front of a moving train in Dhakoli.

When they went to police to lodge a missing person’s complaint at the Lalru railway police post, they were informed about the incident.

Acting on the father’s complaint, police on Sunday registered an FIR under Sections 65 (1) (rape on a woman under 16 years of age), 108 (abetment of suicide) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.