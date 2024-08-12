Mohali’s Minerva Public School wins CISCE U-17 championship in Kolkata

Minerva Public School, Mohali, emerged as the champions of the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) U-17 Nationals on Saturday. The feat also earns them a coveted spot in the prestigious Subroto Cup. Minerva Public School, Mohali, scored an incredible 41 goals in the tournament without conceding a single goal. (HT Photo)

Minerva Public School demonstrated their football prowess by advancing to the final round of the tournament with an undefeated streak in the initial rounds. Their winning spree began with a convincing 3-0 victory over Hoshiarpur, setting the tone for their dominance in the tournament.

Minerva continued their momentum with a resounding 8-0 win against Himachal, followed by a solid 2-0 triumph over Delhi NCR, concluding the initial round without a single loss. With these remarkable wins, Minerva secured their spot in the final rounds. They kicked off their campaign with a resounding 14-0 win against St Mary’s School, Odisha, sending a clear message that they were the team to beat.

With subsequent victories against Bishop (4-0), Vaels International (5-0), and St Michael (12-0), Minerva stormed into the semis without conceding a single goal, showcasing their defensive prowess.

In the semi-finals, Minerva faced Greenwood School, Karnataka, and convincingly won 3-0, setting up a thrilling final showdown.

In the final match played against Bishop School, Maharashtra, in Kolkata; Minerva’s boys rose to the occasion, delivering a clinical win complete with yet another clean sheet. This convincing victory sealed their position as the undisputed champions of the CISCE U-17 Nationals.

Minerva scored an incredible 41 goals in the tournament without conceding a single goal.