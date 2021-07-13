Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali’s real estate flourishing, 233 crore collected as stamp duty
chandigarh news

Mohali’s real estate flourishing, 233 crore collected as stamp duty

District exceeded the first-quarter target by ₹1 crore; Mohali city led the district by collecting ₹114.99 crore against the target of ₹112.83 crore
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 01:22 AM IST
In April this year, GMADA sold 11 of the 44 sites on auction and earned 301 crore against the total reserve price of 452 crore. (HT File Photo)

Despite the pandemic, the real estate sector in Mohali district witnessed a major boost as the revenue department collected 233 crore in stamp duty between April and June against the target of 232 crore. Stamp duty is collected on registration of properties.

Mohali city had the highest collection of 114.99 crore in the first quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal, against the target of 112.83 crore ( 37.61 crore per month).

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said that for the 2020-21 fiscal, the revenue department had collected 895 crore in stamp duty, which was the highest in the state.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Komal Aggarwal said, “We have already achieved 101.91% of the target despite the slump in the real estate sector. We are poised to achieve the target well before the fiscal ends.”

In April this year, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) saw nearly 25 % of its properties, both commercial and institutional sites, finding buyers via e-auction. As many as 11 of the 44 sites on auction were sold and the authority earned 301 crore against the total reserve price of 452 crore.

In the auction held in February, GMADA earned 544 crore against 794 crore and in December last year, only 10 of 78 properties were sold for 134 crore.

Paras Mahajan, director of Landchester Group, Mohali, said the maximum boost for real estate, which picked up in past few months, came from Aerocity and New Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP