Mohali: UP man booked for repeatedly raping landlord’s daughter

Police are on the lookout for an Uttar Pradesh native who is on the run after repeatedly raping his landlord’s minor daughter and blackmailing her.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Nayagaon police station in Mohali.

The accused, identified as Rajesh, also took objectionable videos of the girl and sent them to her relatives, said police.

A painter by profession, the accused had been living in the house of the girl’s parents since 2021.

In her statement to the police, the minor, who is pursuing a computer course, said Rajesh had called her to his room and raped her. He also filmed her and used the videos to blackmail and repeatedly rape her.

Eventually, he also started demanding money from her, following which she paid him ₹10,000. But after his demands didn’t stop, she threatened him of filing a police complaint.

The accused, according to the complainant, then fled to his native state, but in retaliation, sent videos of her sexual assault to her relatives, following which she alerted the police.

On her complaint, police have booked the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Nayagaon police station. Teams are conducting raids to track down the accused.