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Monetary dispute: Man crushed to death by brother with tractor in Barnala village

Accused Sukhwinder Singh Binda has been booked under Sections 103(1) (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), and 324(4) (damaging property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dhanaula police station.”

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 08:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Barnala
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A 48-year-old man, identified as Manjinder Singh Goga, was allegedly mowed down by his younger brother with a tractor early Thursday morning in Badbar village of Barnala following a monetary dispute.

Deceased Manjinder Singh Goga

Barnala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh said, “An FIR has been registered based on a complaint by the victim’s wife Manjit Kaur against accused Sukhwinder Singh Binda under Sections 103(1) (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), and 324(4) (damaging property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dhanaula police station.”

He said that teams have formed to arrest the suspect, who managed to flee after the incident.

According to the complainant, the accused, Sukhwinder Singh Binda, her brother-in-law, owed 70,000.

“Both brothers had divided the property and were living independently. Binda threatened my husband not to demand money. On April 14, the accused came to our home and said he did not owe us any money and threatened to kill my husband if he asked for it,” she said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Monetary dispute: Man crushed to death by brother with tractor in Barnala village
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Monetary dispute: Man crushed to death by brother with tractor in Barnala village
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