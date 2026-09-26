Monetising water resources to make Himachal self-reliant: CM

Cash strapped Himachal Pradesh aiming to make the state self-reliant by 2027 is working to monetise its water resources.

The CM also referred to the outstanding Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) dues and said Himachal expected to receive around ₹500 crore annually following the resolution of the issue. (HT File)

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday while speaking to the media on the sidelines of an academic conclave in Solan said, “Water is our wealth and it will make the state self-reliant by 2027.”

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“When we come to power, we will work towards making the state self-reliant. Had the Centre not stopped the revenue deficit grant (RDG) that Himachal Pradesh was entitled for resulting in a loss of approximately ₹8,000-10,000 crore to the state. We would have become self reliant,” said Sukhu.

The CM said the state needed about ₹7,000 crore to become self-reliant and expressed confidence that, through additional revenue streams and economic measures, Himachal could become financially surplus by 2032.

“We need ₹7,000 crore to become self-reliant. We are not saying that we are fighting a battle for ₹7,000 crore. Once we become a self-reliant state, we will become surplus by 2032,” he said.

Referring to the Wildflower Hall case, the CM said the state had won the legal battle in the Supreme Court after 23 years. He said the verdict had resulted in ₹401 crore being credited to the state exchequer and that the hotel was generating approximately ₹2 crore per month in revenue for the state.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM also referred to the outstanding Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) dues and said Himachal expected to receive around ₹500 crore annually following the resolution of the issue. He said Haryana and the Centre had filed affidavits in connection with the Kishau-related agreement, while Punjab had not yet filed its affidavit and the matter remained before the Supreme Court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM also referred to the outstanding Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) dues and said Himachal expected to receive around ₹500 crore annually following the resolution of the issue. He said Haryana and the Centre had filed affidavits in connection with the Kishau-related agreement, while Punjab had not yet filed its affidavit and the matter remained before the Supreme Court. {{/usCountry}}

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“BBMB arrears will come to us. The Supreme Court has already passed the decree relating to BBMB, and around ₹500 crore a year will come to Himachal,” Sukhu said. He said the government was also pursuing the long-pending issue concerning the Shanan power project.

He said the recent agreement on the Kishau multipurpose project was a historic achievement of state government. “The previous BJP government had agreed to bear the cost of the power project. However, with the blessings and support of the people, the agreement would save approximately ₹3,000 crore from the state exchequer, which would otherwise have been spent on the power project. Once the project becomes operational, Himachal is expected to receive annual revenue of around ₹1,200-1,500 crore.”

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‘Himachal will not compromise on its rights’

Sukhu said the state government would not bow before anyone in its fight to safeguard the rights and interests of Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting at Sarahan in Sirmaur district on Friday on the concluding ceremony of the Vaman Dwadashi Fair, he said the state government had restored the old pension scheme (OPS) in its very first cabinet meeting and that more employees would be brought under the scheme in the future.

The CM said despite the financial constraints, the state government was ensuring timely payment of salaries and pensions to its employees and pensioners and was also clearing outstanding arrears.

Dedicates six devp projects worth ₹237 crore in Pachhad area

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The CM on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of six development projects worth ₹237.23 crore at Sarahan in Pachhad assembly constituency of Sirmaur district during his one-day visit to the area. He also laid the foundation stone of ₹203.52 crore Chhailla-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Kumarhatti road.

CM urges varsities to promote research aligned with needs of state

The CM has urged universities established in Himachal Pradesh to promote research projects that address the state’s actual and emerging needs.

He was speaking in an academic conclave session on ‘Institutional Contribution of the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission and Private Universities, Future Priorities and Collaborative Working Mechanism, followed by an interaction with students in Solan district, on Friday.

Sukhu said that meaningful research by universities in areas such as climate change, water conservation, disaster management, sustainable tourism, renewable energy, horticulture, healthcare and the environment could play an important role in safeguarding the interests of the state. He emphasised the need to strengthen opportunities for innovation across various sectors.

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