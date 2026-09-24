Money-laundering probe: ED searches house of Mundian’s nephew, continues GMADA raids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday searched the residence of Gurpreet Singh Saini, nephew of Punjab revenue minister and Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian, in Sahnewal as its search operation at the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) headquarters in Phase 8, Mohali, continued for the second day.

Mundian did not immediately respond to calls and messages for comment. (HT)

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The searches are part of a money-laundering investigation linked to Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd and its associated companies. The search at Saini’s residence was underway when the report was filed.

Mundian did not immediately respond to calls and messages for comment.

According to reports, the ED team, led by a senior-rank official, reached outside Kothi no 926, Sector 39, Chandigarh, where former Delhi minister, Satyendar Jain often resides. ED officials broke open the locks to move inside to look for relevant documents and material in the money-laundering, say reports.

The ED’s wider operation covers premises in Delhi, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali and Ludhiana under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The agency is examining the affairs of promoters, directors and associates of Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd, Remigate Buildestates (India) Pvt Ltd, MB Infrabuild Pvt Ltd, Mera Baba Reality Associates Pvt Ltd and Mera Baba Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

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{{^usCountry}} The agency is also scrutinising records of GMADA and the Punjab government’s Housing and Urban Development Department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency is also scrutinising records of GMADA and the Punjab government’s Housing and Urban Development Department. {{/usCountry}}

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According to officials familiar with the investigation, the ED is examining the alleged role of a private consultancy firm that purportedly worked closely with certain GMADA officials and facilitated irregularities in land acquisition. Compensation payments made in connection with land acquisition are also under scrutiny.

The agency is probing alleged financial benefits extended to companies linked to Tirupati Infraprojects in connection with GMADA properties. ED officials have estimated that the suspected undue gains to the companies and potential loss to the government exchequer could exceed ₹100 crore.

Tirupati Infraprojects is also under investigation in connection with an alleged ₹290-crore bank fraud linked to a Radisson Blu Hotel project in Paschim Vihar, New Delhi.

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Over 5,000 acres under scrutiny

At the GMADA headquarters, ED officials continued to examine documents and question officials in connection with various transactions and decisions of the authority. Officials familiar with the proceedings said scrutiny of the records was still underway and the agency was likely to continue its examination on Thursday.

The specific records seized or findings emerging from the searches have not been officially disclosed.

According to officials, the ED is examining files relating to the acquisition of more than 5,000 acres in Mohali and New Chandigarh, including records concerning changes in land use. The scrutiny covers cases where agricultural or wasteland was subsequently brought under residential, commercial or mixed-use categories in the master plan.

The agency is also examining the procedures followed for acquiring land after changes in its designated use, along with records of meetings and decisions taken by the authority.

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Files concerning the regularisation of land with disputed or incomplete records, including shamlat land, are also being examined. Sale deeds relating to Boothgarh, Burana and Bajidpur villages in Mohali are among the documents under scrutiny, particularly transactions in which land was allegedly incorrectly reflected in revenue records.

Bank-fraud money trail examined

According to officials, the ED is also probing an alleged link between funds associated with the IDFC First Bank fake fixed-deposit case and real-estate projects in Mohali.

Officials said the agency is examining the alleged movement and use of these funds and their possible links to property transactions.

The agency is also scrutinising decisions taken in the housing and urban development department after KAP Sinha was appointed chairman of Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority (PUDA) and its various authorities in June 2025, according to officials familiar with the matter.

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Centre misusing central agencies: AAP

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the BJP-led central government of misusing central agencies to intimidate party leaders in Punjab.

The AAP claimed that the BJP had lost political ground in the state and was resorting to such tactics. The Centre is trying to disrupt GMADA’s functioning and create hurdles for the Bhagwant Mann government’s welfare schemes, including the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana. Central agencies cannot manufacture political support for the BJP in Punjab, the party alleged in a statement.

The written statement was issued by the AAP following searches carried out by the ED at GMADA office in Mohali, the residence of a cabinet minister’s nephew in Ludhiana, and a government bungalow in Sector 39 of Chandigarh where a senior party functionary from Delhi resides whenever he is in the city.

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Officials not allowed to leave GMADA HQ

Several senior GMADA and PUDA officials have remained inside the GMADA headquarters since the search began on Tuesday morning, according to officials familiar with the development.

Those inside reportedly include GMADA chief administrator Sandeep Rishi, chief engineer Ajay Garg, PUDA additional chief administrator Rajesh Kumar Popli, GMADA additional chief administrator Amarinder Singh Malhi and estate officer Aman Gupta, besides section heads.

Around 150 mattresses were reportedly brought to the office on Tuesday night as arrangements were made for officials to stay overnight while the ED search continued. Food was reportedly being sourced from outside as well as the PUDA canteen.

With the search continuing, only the single-window counters remained accessible to the public, while routine public dealing by senior GMADA officials remained suspended.

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The operation has also affected the land acquisition collector’s (LAC) office, which is currently handling the issuance of letters of intent to landowners under the Aerotropolis project.

The ED has not so far publicly disclosed the specific evidence or findings emerging from the searches.