Monsoon advances further, heavy rainfall alert in Himachal

With the monsoon advancing further in Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office on Sunday has predicted rainfall till June 28 at most places of the state with spells of heavy rainfall also very likely. People walking under umbrellas amid rain, on The Ridge in Shimla on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The weather office has sounded an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 26 and a yellow alert on June 27 and 28.

Rainfall continued in parts of Himachal on Sunday. According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places on June 24 and 28, and at most places across the state on June 22, 23, 25, 26, and 27. One or two spells of heavy rain are expected at isolated places on June 24 and 27, while isolated places may experience one or two spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 23, 25, 26, and 27.

For June 23, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Una, Kangra, and Sirmaur districts, while Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Mandi, and Solan will be under a yellow alert. On June 24, Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, and Solan districts will be under an orange alert, followed by an orange alert for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur on June 25. An orange alert has also been issued for four districts on June 26.

Light to moderate rain was observed at a few places across the state during the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 30 mm was recorded at Kasauli, followed by Jot (21 mm), Mandi (9.8 mm), Karsog (8.1 mm), Jogindernagar (4.0 mm), Shimla (1.6 mm), Palampur (1.4 mm) and Kufri (1.0 mm).

The MeT department official said that no large change in maximum temperatures is likely over many parts of the state during the next three days. Thereafter, maximum temperature is likely to fall by about 2 degrees for the next 2-3 days. Similarly, no large change in minimum temperatures is likely over many parts of the state during the next 4-5 days.