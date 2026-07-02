Weather office issues a seven-day yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and spells of moderate to heavy rain at isolated places.

Monsoon arrives in Punjab, heavy rain likely from July 4

Rains lashed parts of Punjab on Thursday, signalling the entry of the southwest monsoon into the state and bringing much-needed relief from a prolonged heatwave and humid conditions.

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With widespread cloud cover, maximum temperatures fell sharply across the state, leading to a significant drop in electricity demand.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast on Thursday, said, “With favourable atmospheric conditions prevailing, the monsoon will advance rapidly and cover the whole state within the next two to three days.”

The weather office also issued a yellow alert for the next seven days, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and spells of moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places across Punjab. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify from July 4, with several districts likely to receive heavy showers.

IMD’s Chandigarh director Surender Paul said conditions were highly favourable for the further advancement of the monsoon.

“The monsoon has entered Punjab and is expected to cover the entire state within the next two to three days. Atmospheric conditions are very favourable for its further advancement. Heavy rainfall activity is expected in several parts of Punjab after July 4,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The arrival of rains marks the end of an extended spell of scorching heat and oppressive humidity that had pushed mercury well above normal across the state. Although pre-monsoon showers had already provided temporary relief in a few places over the past week, the southwest monsoon is expected to deliver more widespread and sustained rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrival of rains marks the end of an extended spell of scorching heat and oppressive humidity that had pushed mercury well above normal across the state. Although pre-monsoon showers had already provided temporary relief in a few places over the past week, the southwest monsoon is expected to deliver more widespread and sustained rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the IMD, the state’s average maximum temperature dropped by 3°C below normal.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded maximum temperatures at 33.1, 33.2, and 32.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, up to three notches below average. The maximum temperatures at Bathinda and Faridkot stood at 34 degrees Celsius and 32.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The onset of the monsoon has come at a crucial time for the farming community, with paddy transplantation currently underway across the state. While irrigation largely depends on canals and tubewells, widespread rainfall is expected to reduce reliance on groundwater extraction and lower electricity consumption for agricultural pumping.

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Reflecting the change in weather, the state’s peak power demand dropped to 15,000 MW on Thursday from a record 17,035 MW on Tuesday, when soaring temperatures coincided with the peak paddy transplantation season, according to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). The state’s peak power demand had stayed above 17,000 MW for three consecutive days.

18% rainfall deficit persists

Despite the arrival of the monsoon, Punjab continues to face a rainfall deficit this season. According to the IMD’s Special Weather Report, the state received 50.9 mm of rainfall against the normal 62.1 mm between June 1 and July 2, leaving it with an 18% deficit.

This year, the monsoon reached Punjab around five days later than its normal onset date. In contrast, it arrived on June 22 last year and covered the entire state by June 26.

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GFX

Mercury meter

Bathinda 34 deg C

Ludhiana 33.2 deg C

Amritsar 33.1 deg C

Faridkot 32.5 deg C

Patiala 32.4 deg C

Power demand

15,000 MW (on Thursday)

17,147 MW (Record demand on Monday)

Quote

The monsoon has entered Punjab and is expected to cover the entire state within the next two to three days. Heavy rainfall activity is expected in several parts of Punjab after July 4-- Surender Paul, director, IMD-Chandigarh