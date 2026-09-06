Monsoon loses steam across Himachal, rainfall deficit at 9%

With no significant weather activity expected in the coming days, the monsoon activity in Himachal Pradesh is likely to weaken.

People walk amid rain in Shimla. (PTI File)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, light showers are likely in the state till September 12. However, dry weather is predicted in the high hill areas on September 8 and 9. The weather office has not issued any weather warning in the state till September 12.

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IMD Shimla director Shobhit Katiyar said that rainfall usually declines in September as compared to July and August. “No significant weather activity, including heavy rainfall, is expected over most parts of the state during the next seven days. Only localised light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places over some parts of the plains and low and mid hills in the upcoming week. We can say that monsoon activity is very likely to weaken in the coming days,” he said.

IMD officials said that the maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 ℃ over many parts of the state during the next 3-4 days. However, no significant change is expected in the minimum temperatures in many parts of the state during this period.

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{{^usCountry}} During the monsoon season so far (from June 1 to September 6), the hill state has recorded a 9% rainfall deficit, with 588.3 mm actual rainfall against a normal of 648.1 mm during this period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the monsoon season so far (from June 1 to September 6), the hill state has recorded a 9% rainfall deficit, with 588.3 mm actual rainfall against a normal of 648.1 mm during this period. {{/usCountry}}

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The highest rainfall deficit of 61% has been recorded in Lahaul-Spiti district, followed by 31% in Hamirpur, 16% in Mandi, 12% in Solan and 4% in Kangra district, while the highest excess precipitation of 14% has been recorded in Shimla district, followed by 13% in Bilaspur, 10% in Kullu and 6% in Sirmaur district.

This year, the southwest monsoon arrived in parts of Himachal on June 30 and covered the entire state by July 1. The monsoon season lasts till September. Last year, the southwest monsoon withdrew from Himachal on September 26.

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Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was observed at many places in the state. The highest rainfall, during this period, of 5 cm was recorded in Nahan, followed by Naina Davi (5 cm), Jogindarnagar (4 cm), Sarahan (3 cm), Jatton Barrage (2 cm), Kasauli (2 cm), Wangtoo (2 cm), Rohru (2 cm), Dharmshala (2 cm), Palampur (1 cm) and Olinda (1 cm).

On Sunday, as many as 78 roads remained blocked across the hill state, with 36 of them in Mandi district alone, followed by 22 in Kullu, seven in Kangra district, five in Sirmaur district, and three in Una district. Besides, 12 electricity distribution transformers and eight water supply schemes also remained affected. According to the revenue department, the total infrastructure loss across Himachal during this monsoon so far stands at ₹1,242 crore.

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