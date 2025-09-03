Monsoon session: Sukhu alleges political patronage in illegal mining at sealed crusher unit in Hamirpur

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Tuesday said that illegal mining operations were continuing under political protection in the Sujanpur area of Hamirpur district—despite the targeted stone crusher being officially shut down since last year. The CM termed it a serious threat to the state’s democratic values and vowed strict action against all involved, irrespective of their political influence. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Tuesday said that illegal mining operations were continuing under political protection in the Sujanpur area of Hamirpur district—despite the targeted stone crusher being officially shut down since last year. (HT Photo)

Calling it “a blot on democracy,” Sukhu said, “If elected representatives or their kin try to shield illegal mining, it is dangerous for the dignity of the state. No one, however influential, will be spared.”

He stated that the illegal mining racket came to light after a police raid on August 12, following a tip-off. The raid uncovered ongoing operations at a stone crusher unit whose lease had been cancelled in March 2024.

“The police seized a Poklane machine, two JCBs, four tippers, a mixer machine, about 50 tipper loads of boulders, a tractor, and a DVR from the premises. The tractor was registered in the name of one Manveer Singh,” Sukhu added.

An FIR has been registered under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The chief minister has identified the accused as Praveen Sharma (owner of the stone crushing unit), his nephew Umesh Sharma, and their associates Satish Sharma and Sanjay Kumar.

He added that anticipatory bail applications had already been filed by the accused.

Sukhu said that Praveen Sharma is a relative of BJP MLA from Hamirpur, Ashish Sharma.

The CM hinted at the possibility of collusion between some officials and those operating the illegal business.

“Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the stone crushing unit, and directions have been given to bring the culprits to the dock,” Sukhu said, adding that bank details have been obtained and DVR footage has been sent to RFSL Junga for forensic examination.

Sukhu also said that Praveen Sharma is involved in another case, registered last year in Hamirpur, for allegedly fraudulently obtaining a contractor’s certificate in collusion with officials.

BJP MLA Ashish Sharma dismissed the allegations, stating that the crusher owned by his brother had been shut for over a year.

He accused the police of acting “with a spirit of revenge” and claimed his family had written to the DGP requesting a trespass case against the police.

Sharma has challenged the CM to provide proof that any MLA had taken money to switch political sides.