Monsoon to make strong comeback from July 19, widespread rain likely till July 22

After a nearly 10-day lull, the southwest monsoon is set to make a strong comeback across Punjab from Sunday, bringing widespread rainfall and much-needed relief to farmers amid rain deficit and soaring temperatures.

After a nearly 10-day lull, the southwest monsoon is set to make a strong comeback across Punjab from Sunday, bringing widespread rainfall and much-needed relief to farmers amid rain deficit and soaring temperatures.

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According to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity will gradually intensify from July 19, with fairly widespread to widespread rain expected between July 20 and July 22. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for isolated places during this period, warning of heavy rainfall that could lead to temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupt traffic in urban centres.

The IMD forecast indicates light to moderate rainfall at isolated places on Saturday, followed by showers at a few places on Sunday. Thereafter, rainfall is expected to become widespread across most parts of Punjab from Monday to Wednesday, signalling an active phase of the monsoon.

Meteorologists have attributed the revival to favourable monsoon conditions, including the monsoon trough passing through north India, the persistence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Haryana and adjoining areas, and the influence of a fresh western disturbance over north Pakistan and its neighbourhood. These weather systems are expected to strengthen monsoon activity over the region during the coming week.

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{{^usCountry}} Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh, said the monsoon is likely to revive over Punjab from July 19 after a brief lull. He said fairly widespread rainfall is expected across the state between July 20 and 24, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places during the period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh, said the monsoon is likely to revive over Punjab from July 19 after a brief lull. He said fairly widespread rainfall is expected across the state between July 20 and 24, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places during the period. {{/usCountry}}

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The return of the monsoon comes at a crucial time, as Punjab has been grappling with a severe rainfall deficit. According to the IMD’s special weather bulletin, the state has received only 80.1 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 17, against the normal 140.7 mm, leaving it with a 38 per cent rainfall deficiency — the highest shortfall in the region.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather continued to prevail across the state over the past 24 hours, with only isolated light to moderate rainfall recorded. Maximum temperatures remained appreciably above normal, with Bathinda registering 41.2 degrees Celsius, making it one of the hottest places in Punjab.

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The anticipated spell of rain is expected to significantly benefit farmers, particularly those engaged in the ongoing paddy transplantation season, by improving soil moisture levels and reducing dependence on irrigation. The rainfall is also likely to provide relief from the prevailing heat and humidity.

However, the IMD has advised residents to remain cautious, as isolated heavy showers may trigger temporary waterlogging in vulnerable areas and affect vehicular movement, especially in urban locations.