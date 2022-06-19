Moose Wala case: Suspect Jadhav tells Pune cops he was in Gujarat on day of murder

Pune: Santosh Jadhav, a suspect in the May 29 killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has told police he was in Gujarat and not in Punjab on the day the latter was gunned down, a senior official said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When questioned, Pune rural superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh said Jadhav’s “version” of being in Gujarat and not in Punjab at the time of the killing was being verified.

Jadhav, in his statement, has said he was in a hotel near Mundra Port in Gujarat on May 29.

Moose Wala, the singer-politician who had joined the Congress months before the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, was shot dead on May 29 in Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district of Punjab.

“That is his (Jadhav’s) version. We have sent a team to Gujarat to verify that claim,” the SP said.

Jadhav and one Navnath Suryawanshi, alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested from Gujarat on June 12 and then brought to Pune.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, in action against Jadhav and his operations, the Pune rural police have arrested six aides and recovered 13 country-made pistols and eight mobile phones from them, officials said.

They were arrested in an extortion case registered in Narayangoan police station here. The case pertains to Jadhav allegedly demanding ₹50,000 from the owner of a filter water plant in Junnar tehsil and threatening to kill him if the amount was not paid.

When asked if the arrested accused are also part of the Bishnoi gang, the official said all of them were connected to Jadhav, who in turn is associated with the Bishnoi gang.

According to the Punjab Police, Bishnoi has been named as an accused and conspirator in the murder of the singer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}