Moose Wala killing: Punjab Police get transit remand of 4 accused, including 2 shooters

Faridkot : The Punjab Police on Monday said it got a one-day transit remand of four people, including two shooters, in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case from Delhi’s Patiala house court. Punjabi singer Moose Wala was killed on May 29 in Mansa.

The police have been granted transit remand of accused Priyavrat, alias Fauji (main shooter), Kashish, alias Kuldeep (shooter), Deepak, alias Tinu (close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi), and Keshav Kumar (who provided vehicle and helped in escaping shooters), according to an official statement.

Punjab Police on Monday moved an application seeking transit remand of the four accused after their 14-day remand to Delhi Police ended. They were sent to Tihar jail on Sunday as Delhi Police did not seek their further remand. Punjab Police arrested them in Moose Wala’s murder case after taking permission from the Delhi court.

The court said in its order that as the arrested have been accused of committing a cognisable offence, the transit remand was granted to produce them before the court concerned as early as possible. The order further stated that a medical examination of the accused be conducted as per rules and guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

The Delhi Police had arrested three people, including Fauji, on June 19 from Kutch in Gujarat in connection with the killing of Moose Wala. Fauji was the main shooter and executioner of the murder, the Delhi Police had said.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toor, who is also a member of SIT probing the Moose Wala murder case, said: “We have taken the custody of the accused and the team is bringing them to Mansa. We will seek their police remand for custodial interrogation.”

A Mansa court on Monday morning issued an arrest warrant against the four accused in Moose Wala murder case.

Meanwhile, the 19-day custodial interrogation of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the ‘mastermind’ of the killing, by Punjab Police failed to get any vital clues. Even as the Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) remained busy in interrogating the jailed gangster, it faced another embarrassment in Moose Wala’s murder case with the Delhi Police arresting the third shooter. With the arrest of Ankit Sirsa on Monday, the Delhi Police special cell has nabbed three out of the total six shooters. The Punjab Police were also on his trail, but failed to trace him.

On June 20, Delhi Police had arrested shooters Priyavarat and Kashish along with Keshav, who provided logistic support.

The Punjab Police SIT has so far arrested 18 persons, including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in Moose Wala’s murder case. However, of the total arrests, eight were brought from other jails on production warrants while others are accused of providing logistics support, conducting recce and providing hideouts as state police have failed to nab any shooter. Three remaining shooters Manpreet Singh alias Manu Kussa, Jagroop Singh Roopa and Deepak are still absconding.

Lawrence Bishnoi and his close associate Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, are in Punjab police custody. According to the SIT, even Bhagwanpuria’s involvement came to light through one of his aide Manmohan Singh Mohanna, who conducted a recce of Moose Wala.

