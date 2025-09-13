Moose Wala murder: 6 accused to be produced in Mansa court on Sept 25

A sessions court of Mansa on Friday directed the jail authorities to physically produce six accused in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala during the next hearing after two weeks for identification by the prosecution witness. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down in Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

During the hearing, sessions judge Manjinder Singh admitted a plea of Balkaur Singh, father of Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala who was gunned down in Mansa district on May 29, 2022, that the accused should not be produced virtually as he is finding it difficult to identify the culprits. Balkaur is the complainant and main prosecution witness in the sensational murder case. Advocate Satinderpal Singh Mittal, who is assisting the prosecution as the counsel of Moose Wala’s father, said the court ordered that the accused Priyavart Fauji, Ankit Sersa, Deepak Mundi and Kashish alias Kuldeep, Sandeep Kekra and Baldev alias Nikku, be produced physically on September 25.

The court today recorded Balkaur’s statement partially. Mittal said Balkaur expressed his inability to identify the culprits who were produced via video-conferencing.

The 28-year-old singer-turned-Congress leader was driving his jeep with friends at Jawaharke near his native village of Musa in Mansa district when attackers fired over 30 bullets at him on May 29, 2022, killing him on the spot.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who has alleged ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the killing and has since been designated an “individual terrorist” by the National Investigation Agency.