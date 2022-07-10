Moose Wala murder: Former SAD minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon’s nephew lands in police net
Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon’s nephew, Sandeep Singh alias Sona, 52, was arrested in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala on Saturday.
He was booked on the basis of revelations of Satbir Singh, an Amritsar resident, who had allegedly supplied weapons to the shooters involved in Moose Wala’s killing. He was produced in the court on Saturday and sent to three-day police custody.
Sandeep, who is a panchayat secretary of Hargobindpur, Gurdaspur, is said to be close to gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria who is also in police custody in the Moose Wala case.
As per information, Sandeep is Bhagwanpuria’s childhood friend and the gangster used to take shelter in his house while on the run.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Gurpreet Singh said, “Ten days before Moose Wala’s murder, Sandeep sent his friend Satbir along with Mandeep Toofan and Mani Raiya to Bathinda, where they received weapons from Baldev Chaudhary, close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. When Sandeep and his associate Ranjit realised that they would be caught, they called Satbir, broke his phone and SIM and forced him to leave Punjab.”
Satbir had told police that Sandeep had given him a pistol for his “personal safety” after Moose Wala’s murder and was arranging a fake passport to help him flee abroad. He also told police that besides supplying weapons to the shooters, he had taken three of them to Bathinda on the directions of Sandeep.
Detailing Sandeep’s political connections, the ACP said, “He handled the campaign of Ravi Karan Kahlon, son of SAD leader Nirmal Singh Kahlon, during the Punjab assembly elections. He sourced men from Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Mandeep Toofan was one of them.”
When contacted, Ravi Karan Kahlon said, “We have nothing to do with Sandeep Singh’s activities. We don’t want comment on his arrest.”
Earlier, police had conducted raids at his house in Dadujod village, Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur, but he managed to escape before the police reached there.
Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge, CIA Staff 2, said more information is expected from the accused during the questioning. Police are also on a lookout for three other aides of Satbir, including Mandeep Singh of Batala and Manpreet Singh of Amritsar.
Accused Satbir assaulted by fellow jail inmates
Satbir Singh, who is one of the accused in the Moose Wala murder case, was allegedly assaulted by his fellow inmates at the Ludhiana central jail on Saturday. He reportedly suffered head injuries and was shifted to the hospital on the campus.
Satbir Singh, a resident of Talwandi Rai Dadu village in Amritsar, was arrested on June 30 for allegedly supplying weapons to shooters involved in Moose Wala’s killing.
Jail superintendent Shivraj Singh Nandgarh said Satbir Singh was shifted to the jail hospital immediately and the staff is trying to identify those behind the attack.
