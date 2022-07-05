Moose Wala murder: Former SAD minister’s nephew escapes minutes before police raid his house
Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon’s nephew, Sandeep Singh alias Sona, for whom a manhunt has been launched in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, managed to flee minutes before the police reached his house.
Ludhiana police had raided his house in Dadujod village in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur, on Sunday. Family members, including his 80-year-old father, claimed to have no clue about his whereabouts.
Police are expecting crucial information from Sandeep, who was booked in the case on the basis of revelations by Satbir Singh, an Amritsar resident, who had allegedly supplied weapons to the shooters involved in Moose Wala’s killing. Satbir had told police that he had taken three shooters to Bathinda on the directions of Sandeep, a panchayat officer of Hargobindpur
Sandeep’s cousin Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab assembly elections from Dera Baba Nanak as a Shiromani Akali Dal candidate.
Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge, CIA Staff 2, said police are also on a lookout for three other aides of Satbir, including Mandeep Singh of Batala and Manpreet Singh of Amritsar.
-
We have achieved all our 100-day targets, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government had achieved all the targets set for first 100 days and expressed confidence that his ministerial colleagues would be able to achieve all future targets. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway to people next week. Officials aware of the development said the expressway would be inaugurated on July 12.
-
Singapore govt urged to halt hanging of Punjab-origin Malaysian drug trafficker
Kuala Lumpur: Anti-death penalty activists in Malaysia urged Singapore's government on Monday to halt the execution of a convicted Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker this week, the second in less than three months. The Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network delivered a statement to Singapore's embassy urging that Kalwant Singh, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, execution be suspended to allow him an opportunity to file for clemency. It said the death penalty has done little to stop drug traffickers and organised syndicates.
-
HC dismisses plea alleging Sirsa dera chief replaced with ‘dummy’
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to establish “authenticity” of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is out on parole. The plea from Ashok Kumar and 18 others, all dera followers from different parts of Punjab and Haryana, was dismissed by a bench of justice Karamjit Singh saying it “lacked merit”.
-
Punjab & Haryana HC seeks status report on corruption case against former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian
Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Monday sought a status report on the probe in a corruption case against former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, after he moved a plea seeking quashing of the FIR. The FIR was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. Gilzian's predecessor in the Congress regime, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, has been arrested in the case.
-
Drugs case: HC bench recuses from hearing Majithia’s bail plea
Chandigarh: A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Monday recused from hearing the bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, nearly a month after it had reserved the plea for final orders. Majithia had approached high court seeking bail on May 23. He is lodged in the Patiala jail. In his plea Majithia had argued that there was no credible and legally admissible material against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics