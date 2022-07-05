Moose Wala murder: Former SAD minister’s nephew escapes minutes before police raid his house

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon’s nephew, Sandeep Singh alias Sona, for whom a manhunt has been launched in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, managed to flee minutes before the police reached his house.

Ludhiana police had raided his house in Dadujod village in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur, on Sunday. Family members, including his 80-year-old father, claimed to have no clue about his whereabouts.

Police are expecting crucial information from Sandeep, who was booked in the case on the basis of revelations by Satbir Singh, an Amritsar resident, who had allegedly supplied weapons to the shooters involved in Moose Wala’s killing. Satbir had told police that he had taken three shooters to Bathinda on the directions of Sandeep, a panchayat officer of Hargobindpur

Sandeep’s cousin Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab assembly elections from Dera Baba Nanak as a Shiromani Akali Dal candidate.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge, CIA Staff 2, said police are also on a lookout for three other aides of Satbir, including Mandeep Singh of Batala and Manpreet Singh of Amritsar.