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Moose Wala murder: Mansa court seeks status report on 4 accused

Advocate Satinderpal Singh Mittal, who is assisting the prosecution as counsel for Balkaur Singh, Moose Wala’s father, said that the police had nominated Navjot Singh alias Jyoti Pandher, Kanwarpal Singh Grewal, Avtar Singh, and Jeevanjot Singh alias Jugnu.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 05:14 am IST
By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
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A sessions court in Mansa on Friday directed the investigating officer (IO) in the murder case of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala to submit a status report on four accused named in the crime.

A sessions court in Mansa on Friday directed the investigating officer (IO) in the murder case of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala to submit a status report on four accused named in the crime. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Advocate Satinderpal Singh Mittal, who is assisting the prosecution as counsel for Balkaur Singh, Moose Wala’s father, said that the police had nominated Navjot Singh alias Jyoti Pandher, Kanwarpal Singh Grewal, Avtar Singh, and Jeevanjot Singh alias Jugnu.

Prosecution apprised the court today that the police have not filed any report stating whether the four accused were arrested or declared innocent.

“There has been no cancellation report or challan presented in the court. The petition stated that Balkaur Singh, the complainant and eyewitness in the murder case, is currently furnishing his statements. Balkaur must know the status of the roles of the accused named in his son’s murder,” said Mittal.

Session judge Manjinder Singh today asked the IO to submit a report on the plea on next hearing fixed on May 1.

Investigators had stated that Yadvinder became a victim of mistaken identity, as the criminals had come to target Jugnu.

Faridkot police had arrested four persons linked to the Bambiha gang operated by a fugitive criminal, Lucky Patial, in connection with the murder of Yadwinder.

Meanwhile, seven prosecution witnesses were examined today by the Mansa court.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Moose Wala murder: Mansa court seeks status report on 4 accused
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Moose Wala murder: Mansa court seeks status report on 4 accused
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