Moose Wala murder: Mansa court seeks status report on 4 accused

A sessions court in Mansa on Friday directed the investigating officer (IO) in the murder case of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala to submit a status report on four accused named in the crime.

A sessions court in Mansa on Friday directed the investigating officer (IO) in the murder case of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala to submit a status report on four accused named in the crime. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

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Advocate Satinderpal Singh Mittal, who is assisting the prosecution as counsel for Balkaur Singh, Moose Wala’s father, said that the police had nominated Navjot Singh alias Jyoti Pandher, Kanwarpal Singh Grewal, Avtar Singh, and Jeevanjot Singh alias Jugnu.

Prosecution apprised the court today that the police have not filed any report stating whether the four accused were arrested or declared innocent.

“There has been no cancellation report or challan presented in the court. The petition stated that Balkaur Singh, the complainant and eyewitness in the murder case, is currently furnishing his statements. Balkaur must know the status of the roles of the accused named in his son’s murder,” said Mittal.

Session judge Manjinder Singh today asked the IO to submit a report on the plea on next hearing fixed on May 1.

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{{^usCountry}} According to a chargesheet filed by the special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police probing the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the four accused were named. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a chargesheet filed by the special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police probing the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the four accused were named. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sources said that the SIT had booked the four persons in question under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources said that the SIT had booked the four persons in question under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Avtar lives a few metres away from Moose Wala’s residence at Moosa village. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avtar lives a few metres away from Moose Wala’s residence at Moosa village. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police suspect the recce was conducted through closed-circuit television cameras installed outside their residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police suspect the recce was conducted through closed-circuit television cameras installed outside their residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pandher and Kanwarpal, who reportedly live in Canada, were close associates of Moose Wala during his initial singing days, but their relationship later soured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pandher and Kanwarpal, who reportedly live in Canada, were close associates of Moose Wala during his initial singing days, but their relationship later soured. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A native of Mansa, Jugnu’s name cropped up in the conspiracy angle due to an alleged social media post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A native of Mansa, Jugnu’s name cropped up in the conspiracy angle due to an alleged social media post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On July 22, last year, Jugnu’s driver, Yadwinder Singh, was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants at Brahmanwala village in Faridkot district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On July 22, last year, Jugnu’s driver, Yadwinder Singh, was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants at Brahmanwala village in Faridkot district. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators had stated that Yadvinder became a victim of mistaken identity, as the criminals had come to target Jugnu.

Faridkot police had arrested four persons linked to the Bambiha gang operated by a fugitive criminal, Lucky Patial, in connection with the murder of Yadwinder.

Meanwhile, seven prosecution witnesses were examined today by the Mansa court.

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