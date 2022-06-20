Moose Wala murder: Punjab SIT coordinating with Delhi Police after arrest of two shooters

With the Delhi Police on Monday claiming to have arrested three suspects, including two shooters, for singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, the Punjab Police special are coordinating with their counterparts in the national capital to get more leads to nab the remaining assailants.

The three arrested men have been identified as Priyavrat (26), the module head, Kashish (24), a designated shooter, and Keshav Kumar (29), a facilitator. Priyavrat is among the four shooters earlier named by the Punjab Police.

“Presently, the trio has been sent to 14-day custody of the Delhi Police. So, the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) will be coordinating with the Delhi Police special cell to find out what the trio reveals. The information will be used to cross-examine gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose interrogation is underway. The information provided by Bishnoi and further disclosures by the arrested shooters, Pariyavrat and Kashish, will lead us to the others,” said a state police officer privy to the ongoing investigations.

The Punjab Police had got Bishnoi’s seven-day custody last Wednesday after he was brought from Delhi on a transit remand. He has been named the “main conspirator” in the case. As per sources, police also plan to nominate him as the key conspirator in three other cases, including the murder of rival gangster Harjit Singh Penta, who was shot dead in Moga’s Baghapurana in April.

Two aides of suspect Mohanna detained

Meanwhile, the crime investigation agency (CIA), Mansa, on Monday detained two close aides of Manmohan Singh Mohanna, who had allegedly harboured Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar’s men and along with them conducted recce of Moose Wala when the singer was campaigning in Mansa for the assembly elections earlier this year.

According to sources, the two men, who reside in Mansa’s Guradi village, have been detained in connection with the murder of Moose Wala, who had contested the assembly elections from Mansa on the Congress ticket.

A history-sheeter and former Budhladha truck union president, Mohanna was brought on production warrants from the Mansa jail to probe his role in Moose Wala’s murder. He is presently in five-day police custody, and is being interrogated by the SIT at the CIA’s Kharar police station. A close aide of Bishnoi, Goldy Brar is the other key conspirator in the singer’s murder.

Video surfaces on jailed gangster’s account

Earlier in the day, a video surfaced on the social media account purportedly used by jailed gangster and Moose Wala’s murder co-accused Saraj Sandhu, alias Mintoo, claiming that police will not be able to catch the singer’s assailants.

Punjab jails minister Harjot Bains in a tweet admitted that the Instagram account was used by Mintoo in the past but claimed the post was not uploaded from the Bathinda jail. Mintoo, who was arrested for the targeted killing of a Hindu leader in Amritsar, was earlier lodged in the Ferozepur jail. He has presently been sent to judicial remand after being brought on production warrants to probe Moose Wala’s case.

“This account was not operated from jail. I inspected Bathinda Jail where the prisoner is lodged, it’s totally jammed and we make routine checks using latest gadgets. In past, he used to operate it from Ferozepur, when he was there. Police are investigating who operated it,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

According to the Punjab Police, Mintoo had arranged two of the shooters — Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu — to kill Moose Wala on the directions Goldy Brar.

