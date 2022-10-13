Moose Wala’s neighbour caught trying to flee to Dubai at Amritsar airport

Jagtar Singh, a neighbour of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who is a suspect in his murder case, was arrested from Amritsar airport on Thursday.

Punjab Police had issued a look out circular (LOC) against Jagtar after naming him and his brother, Avtar Singh, as accused in the case on charges of criminal conspiracy.

On Thursday morning, the Amritsar airport authorities detained Jagtar when he was trying to leave for Dubai. He was handed over to the airport police.

Avtar and Jagtar live just 200 metres from Moose Wala’s residence in Moosa village.

Police suspect the recce by the killers was conducted through closed-circuit television cameras installed outside their residence, while their further involvement is under investigation. The police are suspicious regarding the two CCTV cameras installed in the houses facing the singer’s residence and a forensic analysis is awaited.

Jagtar was once considered one of the closest to Moose Wala but their relationship turned sour.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing Moose Wala’s murder on May 29, said a team has already reached Amritsar to bring Jagtar. “We will bring him to Mansa and secure his police remand to investigate his role in the murder,” he added.

Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh had also filed a complaint alleging Jagtar was involved in the conspiracy of his son’s murder.

