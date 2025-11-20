Moosewala murder: Punjab cops set to grill Anmol Bishnoi

Chandigarh: Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is set to face questioning by the Punjab Police for his alleged key role in the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, following his deportation from the United States and arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is set to face questioning by the Punjab Police for his alleged key role in the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, following his deportation from the United States and arrest by the National Investigation Agency.

According to Punjab Police officials, Anmol — who had been operating from abroad — is accused of being a key conspirator in the 2022 murder and of providing logistical support and weapons to the assailants who shot Moosewala dead at his native village in Mansa on May 29, 2022.

A senior officer supervising the investigation said Anmol worked closely with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and his brother Lawrence Bishnoi in planning and executing the killing. “Anmol Bishnoi had been a key conspirator along with Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi. We will bring him on a production warrant and question him once the NIA completes its interrogation,” the officer said.

Punjab Police role in tracing fugitive

Punjab Police officials said their investigation had revealed that Anmol fled India in April 2022 using a fake passport, just days before Moosewala’s murder, in an attempt to mislead investigators. This information, they said, formed the basis for his eventual deportation from the United States.

Anmol had been living in the US under the false identity “Bhanu”, after entering the country with a forged passport. His asylum application was also found to contain fabricated documents. The NIA arrested him on Wednesday in a separate probe linked to the Baba Siddique attack and terror-funding cases.

Officials of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) revealed that for months, agencies had no concrete information about Anmol’s location after he fled India via Kenya with wanted gangster Sachin Thapan in April 2022.

The breakthrough came in April 2023, when a video surfaced on social media showing Anmol dancing at a wedding in the US, where a Punjabi singer — considered Moosewala’s rival — was performing. “No agency knew he had reached Kenya or the US. After verifying the video, we alerted central agencies, who took up the matter with US authorities. His detention there was based on our inputs,” an AGTF officer said.

Long criminal trail

A resident of Fazilka, Anmol is a major figure in the Bishnoi crime syndicate and is wanted in 31 criminal cases across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. His cases include the attack on NCP leader Baba Siddique and a firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s residence.

Even though chargesheets have been filed in the Moosewala case, investigators say several unanswered questions remain. Anmol’s interrogation, they believe, will be crucial in filling these gaps and uncovering the full extent of the conspiracy.