More victims approach Punjab vigilance bureau against woman clerk arrested through anti-corruption helpline

The Punjab vigilance bureau arrested the woman clerk on March 24 for allegedly accepting a bribe of 4.80 lakh from a vegetable seller, the first arrest through the anti-corruption helpline launched by the Punjab government
Published on Mar 30, 2022 09:08 PM IST
ByGagandeep Jassowal, Jalandhar

: In a significant development, around seven more victims have approached the Punjab vigilance bureau against a woman clerk, whose arrest was the first through the anti-corruption helpline launched by the Punjab government, for allegedly duping them of 45-50 lakhs on the pretext of getting their wards a government job.

Meenu, a clerk of tehsildar-1 office in Jalandhar, was arrested by the vigilance bureau on March 24 following a complaint against her by vegetable seller Surinder Kumar at the anti-corruption helpline. She is lodged in Goindwal Sahib jail in Tarn Taran district in 14 days judicial custody. Surinder had alleged that Meenu took a bribe of 4.80 lakh from him on the pretext of getting his daughter a job.

Even though the Jalandhar vigilance bureau is tight-lipped on the latest development, it has been officially learnt that 6 to 7 victim families from different districts of Punjab have approached the anti-corruption agency with evidence against Meenu. The agency has also recorded their statements and taken evidence into its possession.

The agency officials revealed that Meenu has allegedly duped these families of 45-50 lakh on the pretext of getting a job of clerk in the government departments for their wards, including 25 lakh and 12 lakh received from two families.

The officials said that the accused has taken money through bank transactions. The victims also have videos and audio recordings with the accused while taking the bribe.

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori had also earlier launched multiple enquiries against Meenu, which are also underway. He also received a complaint against Meenu on Wednesday by general manager Rajesh Kumar of a hotel in Jalandhar. She is accused of not paying hotel bills worth 90,000. The complaint has been forwarded to the SSP vigilance, Jalandhar range.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gagandeep Jassowal

    A staff correspondent, based in Jalandhar covers Doaba Region of Punjab. Reports about Punjab Police, Enforcement Directorate, politics, corruption, legal, rural areas, socio-economic issues and technical education besides having specialisation in the investigative stories.

