More victims approach Punjab vigilance bureau against woman clerk arrested through anti-corruption helpline
: In a significant development, around seven more victims have approached the Punjab vigilance bureau against a woman clerk, whose arrest was the first through the anti-corruption helpline launched by the Punjab government, for allegedly duping them of ₹45-50 lakhs on the pretext of getting their wards a government job.
Meenu, a clerk of tehsildar-1 office in Jalandhar, was arrested by the vigilance bureau on March 24 following a complaint against her by vegetable seller Surinder Kumar at the anti-corruption helpline. She is lodged in Goindwal Sahib jail in Tarn Taran district in 14 days judicial custody. Surinder had alleged that Meenu took a bribe of ₹4.80 lakh from him on the pretext of getting his daughter a job.
Even though the Jalandhar vigilance bureau is tight-lipped on the latest development, it has been officially learnt that 6 to 7 victim families from different districts of Punjab have approached the anti-corruption agency with evidence against Meenu. The agency has also recorded their statements and taken evidence into its possession.
The agency officials revealed that Meenu has allegedly duped these families of ₹45-50 lakh on the pretext of getting a job of clerk in the government departments for their wards, including ₹25 lakh and ₹12 lakh received from two families.
The officials said that the accused has taken money through bank transactions. The victims also have videos and audio recordings with the accused while taking the bribe.
Jalandhar deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori had also earlier launched multiple enquiries against Meenu, which are also underway. He also received a complaint against Meenu on Wednesday by general manager Rajesh Kumar of a hotel in Jalandhar. She is accused of not paying hotel bills worth ₹90,000. The complaint has been forwarded to the SSP vigilance, Jalandhar range.
