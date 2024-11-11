Mortal remains of JCO killed in Kishtwar encounter reach Mandi, army pays tribute

The mortal remains of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar, who was killed in a gunfight with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, reached his home in the Mandi district on Monday. Family members security personnel pay their last respects to Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar, who was killed in an encounter in Kishtwar. (PTI)

Kumar hailed from Barnog village, Chhamyar panchayat in Nachan. His mortal remains were brought to his home on Monday afternoon by a special army helicopter, which landed at Kangni helipad and taken to Ner Chowk Medical College, from where it will be taken to his native village on Tuesday morning.

Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of the Army’s 2 Para was killed, and three more soldiers were injured in the gunfight on Sunday.

When the body of Rakesh Kumar arrived at the Kangni helipad by a special army helicopter, his brother Kamal Kumar and other family members; Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar; Soumya Sambasivan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Central Range), Mandi; SP Mandi Sakshi Verma, and other army officers paid tribute by laying a wreath on his mortal remains.

The last rites will be performed on Tuesday morning with full state honours.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Sukhu said the nation will forever honour the ultimate sacrifice of this brave soldier. He extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family members and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

Agnihotri said the nation and the state would always be indebted for the selfless and supreme sacrifice of this brave son. He prayed to the almighty to bless peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.