MoS home to inaugurate 4 projects in Chandigarh on June 10

Minister of state for home affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, will visit Chandigarh on June 10 to inaugurate four infrastructure and development projects, and review the progress of centrally sponsored schemes. One of the major highlights of the visit will be the inauguration of a 2.5 MW floating solar power plant at the Sector 39 waterworks, implemented by CREST (Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society). (HT Photo)

During his visit, the minister will lay the foundation stone for 144 new houses for police personnel at Dhanas, inaugurate the newly constructed hostel at Government College of Commerce and Business Administration (GCCBA), Sector 50, dedicate a government senior secondary school in Kajheri to the public, and unveil North India’s largest floating solar power plant in Sector 39.

The construction of 144 type-II houses in Dhanas is part of an infrastructure initiative by the UT administration to address the growing residential needs of the Chandigarh Armed Police. The project, estimated to cost ₹53.56 crore, will be completed in 18 months and consists of six towers, each featuring stilt parking and six floors with four residential units per floor. The initiative aims to provide modern and secure accommodation to police personnel.

In the education sector, the minister will inaugurate a new government senior secondary school (GSSS) in Kajheri, constructed at a cost of ₹11 crore. The school comprises 33 classrooms and is expected to benefit students by improving access to education.

Kumar will further inaugurate the first hostel at GCCBA, Sector 50, with a total capacity of 256 seats across two four-storey buildings. The hostel includes amenities such as 1,000-unit solar panels, lifts, washrooms for differently-abled students, and dedicated wings for both boys (129 seats) and girls (127 seats).

One of the major highlights of the visit will be the inauguration of a 2.5 MW floating solar power plant at the Sector 39 waterworks, implemented by CREST (Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society). This plant is now the largest of its kind in North India and is part of the UT’s plan to commission 8 MWp solar projects by 2025–26. With an estimated cost of ₹24 crore, the plant will not only produce renewable energy but also conserve water by reducing evaporation.