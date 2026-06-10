MoS Kamlesh Paswan reviews patient facilities at AIIMS Bathinda

Union minister of state for rural development Kamlesh Paswan visited the Bathinda-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday and reviewed the institute’s patient care and health care facilities. During the visit, Union minister of state for rural development Kamlesh Paswan toured the IPD and OPD halls, the wellness centre, the Amrit Pharmacy outlet, the Jan Aushadhi outlet, the emergency room and other patient areas. (HT)

During the visit, he toured the inpatient department (IPD) and outpatient department (OPD) halls, the wellness centre, the Amrit Pharmacy outlet, the Jan Aushadhi outlet, the emergency room and other patient areas.

Paswan appreciated the quality healthcare services provided by the central institute. He also interacted with healthcare professionals and staff members, emphasising the importance of ensuring accessible, affordable and patient-centric healthcare for all citizens.

He said earlier patients from Punjab region had to travel to Rajasthan, Delhi or Ludhiana for advanced medical treatments, but quality health care facilities were now available in Bathinda at affordable rates.

Paswan later launched “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, a flagship programme of the Centre to promote plantation drives and boost cleanliness.

Addressing mediapersons, he charged the AAP government with deteriorating law and order and rampant drug abuse.

“Punjab is rapidly falling into the grip of drugs. The AAP regime has failed on fronts, including infrastructural development, policing and welfare schemes. The BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi can give a direction to Punjab’s progress and we are working to form a government in the next state elections,” said Paswan.

The minister also participated in different programmes in which he met with industrialists and BJP workers.