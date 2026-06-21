Mother, aide booked for abducting 6-yr-old girl from grandparents’ home in Ludhiana

Police have booked a woman on charges of abducting her six-year-old daughter from her grandparents’ house in Tibba, where the child had been living since her father’s death last year. Police later rescued the girl from the woman’s residence and reunited her with her grandparents.

An FIR in this case was registered on June 17. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused, identified as Gulsafa of Maan Nagar, Daba, reportedly took the child with the help of another woman while she was playing outside the house in Gulabi Bagh on Wednesday (June 17), police said.

According to police, the girl had been staying with her paternal grandparents after the death of her father, Irfan, in 2025. Following his death, Gulsafa was booked on charges of abetment to suicide folowing a complaint from her in-laws’, who accused her of harassing their son. She was arrested and later released on bail.

The case came to light after the child’s grandfather, Mohammad Yameen, lodged a complaint with Tibba police, alleging that the girl had gone missing while playing outside the house. The family later learnt that Gulsafa had allegedly taken the child to her residence with the help of an aide.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Acting on the complaint, police rescued the girl from Gulsafa’s house and handed her over to her grandparents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on the complaint, police rescued the girl from Gulsafa’s house and handed her over to her grandparents. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Investigating officer ASI Kamaljeet Singh said, “Gulsafa and her accomplice, Nukano, have been booked under Sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 127(2) (wrongful confinement) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused are absconding and efforts are underway to arrest them.”