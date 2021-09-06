Mother of two hangs herself in Ludhiana, husband arrested for abetment

Harassed by her husband, a 29-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself at their rented accommodation in Jeet Colony, Gobindgarh village, on Sunday.

On the statement of the woman’s mother, a resident of Panipat of Haryana, police have booked and arrested her husband, a factory worker.

Police said the victim, mother of two boys, aged three years and six months, was found hanging by neighbours who alerted the police.

“During investigation it came to fore that the woman was being suspected of infidelity by her husband and altercations at home were a routine affair,” said inspector Davinder Sharma, SHO, Focal Point police station.

On Sunday, after her husband left for work, the woman hanged herself from a ceiling fan. At the time of the incident, her children were asleep.

When her elder son woke up, he started crying and managed to walk out of the house, where neighbours heard his cries.

On checking on his mother, they found her body hanging from the ceiling fan and called the police.

The SHO said due to strained marital relations, the woman had left for her parents’ house in August and had returned five days ago on the insistence of their family members.

The deceased’s husband has been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.