Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tribunal awards 25 lakh to widow of road mishap victim
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tribunal awards 25 lakh to widow of road mishap victim

Motor Accident Claims Tribunal directed the owner and driver of the car involved in the road mishap and the insurer to pay the compensation
Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded 25 lakh to the widow of Chandigarh 2021 road mishap victim. (iStockphoto)
Updated on May 23, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded a compensation of 25 lakh to the widow of a Hisar resident who died in a road accident in February last year.

Ritu Rani, 20, had filed a claim petition against Sartaj Ahmad Mattoo of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, who allegedly owned the vehicle involved in the accident, the driver, Anif Ashraf Dar of Kulgam and Chandigarh-based insurer Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited.

The petition was filed in February 2021, under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, for grant of a 2 crore compensation on account of Sukhbir Singh’s death in the accident.

However, a compromise was affected between the claimants and the insurance company, with one of the claimants being a minor.

The company assured compensation of 25 lakh as full and final settlement, which shall be paid within a 45-day period, failing which it would carry interest a 9% from the date of filing of petition till payment.

“The award is hereby passed to the effect that the insurer shall pay a sum of 25 lakhs to the claimants within a period of 45 days from today failing which it would carry interest @9% from the date of filing of petition till date,” the order read.

RELATED STORIES

It added: “The share of the child shall be deposited in the fixed deposit account of any nationalised bank fetching maximum rate of interest and the same may be released in his favour on his attainment of age of majority without further orders of this Tribunal.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP