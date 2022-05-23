Chandigarh tribunal awards 25 lakh to widow of road mishap victim

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the widow of a Hisar resident who died in a road accident in February last year.

Ritu Rani, 20, had filed a claim petition against Sartaj Ahmad Mattoo of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, who allegedly owned the vehicle involved in the accident, the driver, Anif Ashraf Dar of Kulgam and Chandigarh-based insurer Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited.

The petition was filed in February 2021, under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, for grant of a ₹2 crore compensation on account of Sukhbir Singh’s death in the accident.

However, a compromise was affected between the claimants and the insurance company, with one of the claimants being a minor.

The company assured compensation of ₹25 lakh as full and final settlement, which shall be paid within a 45-day period, failing which it would carry interest a 9% from the date of filing of petition till payment.

“The award is hereby passed to the effect that the insurer shall pay a sum of ₹25 lakhs to the claimants within a period of 45 days from today failing which it would carry interest @9% from the date of filing of petition till date,” the order read.

It added: “The share of the child shall be deposited in the fixed deposit account of any nationalised bank fetching maximum rate of interest and the same may be released in his favour on his attainment of age of majority without further orders of this Tribunal.”