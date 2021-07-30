Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Move on PPAs: AAP calls it ploy by Punjab govt to waste time

AAP MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema asked the chief minister if he and other Congressmen were sleeping for four-and-a-half years
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday questioned the letter written by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to PSPCL to review or cancel the power purchase agreements (PPAs), calling it a “time pass drama”.

AAP MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema asked the chief minister if he and other Congressmen were sleeping for four-and-a-half years. “If the chief minister is really serious, he should immediately cancel the PPAs in the cabinet meeting and then through the assembly session,” he said at a press conference, promising the principal opposition party’s support in cancellation of power deals.

Cheema claimed that this “game of letters” was another betrayal of the people of Punjab and a ploy by the Congress government to waste time. He also accused the CM of running away from convening the cabinet meeting, stating that no meeting of the state cabinet had been convened from the last 41 days. He also demanded that the assembly session should be convened immediately.

The AAP leader said the CM’s letter proved that the demand for cancellation of power deals was absolutely right. On the recommendations of the group of experts led by Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Cheema said the committee wanted to end all subsidies, including electricity, given to the people of Punjab.

The government reject the recommendations of the expert group through the assembly forever, he added.

