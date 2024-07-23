 MP asks for more flights to UK and Canada from Punjab - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP asks for more flights to UK and Canada from Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 23, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of parliament Vikramjit Sahney on Monday raised the issue of direct flights to the UK and Canada from Amritsar and Chandigarh airports in Parliament, stating that lakhs of Punjabis travel to and from the UK and Canada from Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of parliament Vikramjit Sahney on Monday raised the issue of direct flights to the UK and Canada from Amritsar and Chandigarh airports in Parliament, stating that lakhs of Punjabis travel to and from the UK and Canada from Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of parliament Vikramjit Sahney on Monday raised the issue of direct flights to the UK and Canada from Amritsar and Chandigarh airports in Parliament, stating that lakhs of Punjabis travel to and from the UK and Canada from Punjab. (HT File)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of parliament Vikramjit Sahney on Monday raised the issue of direct flights to the UK and Canada from Amritsar and Chandigarh airports in Parliament, stating that lakhs of Punjabis travel to and from the UK and Canada from Punjab. (HT File)

Minister of state for civil aviation, Muralidhar Mohol replied that granting points of call to the designated carriers of foreign countries depends on the benefit to the Indian aviation sector, the presence of the Indian diaspora in the country, and the future of Indian carriers. He said that various airlines of India are free to select destinations they wish to service and operate within the ambit of the bilateral Air Service Agreement (ASA).

Sahney stated that the government should impress upon carriers like Air India to start more direct flights from Punjab to the UK and Canada and consider new points of call for any foreign carriers to use Amritsar and Chandigarh airports, as it satisfies the condition of a considerable presence of the Indian diaspora in these countries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / MP asks for more flights to UK and Canada from Punjab
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On