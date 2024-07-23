MP asks for more flights to UK and Canada from Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of parliament Vikramjit Sahney on Monday raised the issue of direct flights to the UK and Canada from Amritsar and Chandigarh airports in Parliament, stating that lakhs of Punjabis travel to and from the UK and Canada from Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of parliament Vikramjit Sahney on Monday raised the issue of direct flights to the UK and Canada from Amritsar and Chandigarh airports in Parliament, stating that lakhs of Punjabis travel to and from the UK and Canada from Punjab. (HT File)

Minister of state for civil aviation, Muralidhar Mohol replied that granting points of call to the designated carriers of foreign countries depends on the benefit to the Indian aviation sector, the presence of the Indian diaspora in the country, and the future of Indian carriers. He said that various airlines of India are free to select destinations they wish to service and operate within the ambit of the bilateral Air Service Agreement (ASA).

Sahney stated that the government should impress upon carriers like Air India to start more direct flights from Punjab to the UK and Canada and consider new points of call for any foreign carriers to use Amritsar and Chandigarh airports, as it satisfies the condition of a considerable presence of the Indian diaspora in these countries.