MP takes stock of Ludhiana railway station development works

Taking s stock of the ongoing redevelopment work during a visit to the railway station, Member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu directed the authorities to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience.

Member of Parliament Ravneet Bittu inspecting the ongoing work at the Ludhiana Railway station on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the existing structure of the railway station, constructed in 1908, is being remodelled at a cost of ₹473 crore and the project will be completed by the end of 2025.

He added that as the existing structure will be razed, temporary ticket booking counters, restrooms, offices and waiting rooms are being made to facilitate the commuters.

Highlighting that over 500 goods and various passenger trains pass through the station every month, he said that Ludhiana is among the few cities which have been selected for this project.

Highlighting the qualities, he said that the railway station will have direct connectivity through an elevated road. He added that a food court similar to airports, clean and modern waiting areas and restrooms will be available the facility.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Redevelopment of Dhandari Kalan railway station underway

Bittu said that a development project is also underway at Dhandari Kalan railway station, which caters to the population in industrial areas, including Giaspura, Dhandari kalan and Sahnewal.

A railway official said that authorities have proposed to shift the stoppage of several eastbound trains to Dhandari Kalan and Sahnewal railway stations. He said that as a large number of passengers are migrant workers, shifting of trains will reduce the rush inside and outside the station.