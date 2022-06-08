Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MP Kirron Kher writes to Guv, Chandigarh admn to put off ban on over 10-year-old diesel vehicles
chandigarh news

MP Kirron Kher writes to Guv, Chandigarh admn to put off ban on over 10-year-old diesel vehicles

In her letter to the Chandigarh administrator, Chandigarh Member of Parliament Kirron Kher requested him that the proposal may be deliberated upon with all stakeholders, for arriving at a logical conclusion.
Chandigarh Member of Parliament Kirron Kher said that residents have told her that their diesel vehicles are registered for 15 years and in good condition, so it may not be tangible to ban them after completion of 10 years on road.
Published on Jun 08, 2022 02:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher has requested the UT administrator and Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit to put on hold the proposal to ban diesel vehicles older than 10 years.

In her letter to the UT administrator, she requested him that the proposal may be deliberated upon with all stakeholders, for arriving at a logical conclusion.

She said that residents have told her that their diesel vehicles are registered for 15 years and in good condition, so it may not be tangible to ban them after completion of 10 years on road. “The Delhi government may have banned 10-year-old diesel vehicles in view of the growing pollution level in National Capital. The pollution level in Chandigarh is much lower in comparison to Delhi. Hence, it is hardly any necessity to adopt Delhi pattern in Chandigarh.”

