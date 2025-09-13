MP Satnam Sandhu bats for tech-driven policing in Chandigarh

The UT Administrator’s advisory council’s standing committee on law and order held its first meeting on Friday under the chairmanship of member of Parliament (MP) Satnam Singh Sandhu. Senior superintendent of police (law and order) Kanwardeep Kaur, former mayor Kuldeep Kumar, Chandigarh Traders Association president Kamaljit Singh Panchi, Chandigarh Hotel and Restaurant Association chairman Manmohan Singh, and Yudhveer Singh Kaura attended the meeting. Sandhu highlighted the role of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, facial and voice recognition in crime detection and urged Chandigarh Police to prepare a roadmap for their adoption. (HT File photo)

The committee reviewed the city’s law-and-order situation and stressed the need to make Chandigarh a “Centre of Excellence” in policing, on the lines of global cities such as Singapore, Tokyo, and Dubai. Sandhu highlighted the role of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, facial and voice recognition in crime detection and urged Chandigarh Police to prepare a roadmap for their adoption.

He also called for a preventive policing approach, a 10-year traffic management plan, and campaigns against drugs on the lines of the polio immunisation drive. Sandhu pressed for improved rehabilitation facilities, stronger action against cybercrime, strict checks on drug abuse in public parks, and enhanced night patrolling.

The MP described the recently passed Online Gaming Bill, 2025 as a landmark step and suggested Chandigarh become a role model in spreading awareness against online betting and gambling.

Participants suggested better coordination with RWAs, enhanced patrolling in industrial areas, improved senior citizen safety, and greater use of cycle tracks. Sandhu further emphasised the need to promote Punjabi on signboards, in line with government directives.