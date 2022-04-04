Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana: 13.75 crore disbursed to 4.4k beneficiaries in HP

The Himachal Pradesh government has till now disbursed ₹13. 75 crore under the Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana to 4,437 girls in the state, a government spokesman said.

In Kangra district, the highest amount of ₹4.86 crore has been provided to 1,569 beneficiaries; followed by Mandi where ₹1.81 crore has been provided to 584 and Chamba where ₹1.47 crore has been provided to 476 beneficiaries.

To avail benefit of this scheme, the girl and her family can apply two months before marriage or within six months of marriage and the financial assistance is directly deposited in the applicant’s bank account.

For this scheme, the girl should be above the age of 18 and boy above 21 years. The girl should be a permanent resident of Himachal Pradesh and the scheme can be availed even if she marries a person living outside the state. To avail benefit, application in prescribed form can be applied with the nearest anganwadi worker, child development project office or district programme officer.

Rangeela Devi of Narku village in Kullu said she received ₹31, 000 under this scheme. Her father Prakash Chand, said that his family is associated with the agriculture business and financial assistance received under the scheme helped in the marriage of his daughter.

