Muktsar youth’s murder for ransom: Mastermind’s grilling leads to recovery of skeleton from drain

Questioning of Navjot Singh, the mastermind in the alleged ransom and murder of 20-year-old Harman Singh, led the Muktsar police to the recovery of a skeleton that is suspected to be another missing person from Muktsar.

The skeleton was found in Chandbhan drain at Doda Bhullar village of Muktsar. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Opinderjeet Singh Ghumman said the skeleton was found on the basis of the information revealed by Navjot and his accomplices in police custody. “Remains would be sent to the forensic laboratory for DNA profiling to confirm the identity of the deceased,” said the SSP. In March this year, 28-year-old Nirmal Singh, a resident of Guri Sangar village in Muktsar, went missing under mysterious circumstances. As per the first information report (FIR) of the missing person lodged at Kot Bhai police station on March 20, Nirmal’s father Manjit Singh had raised suspicion of his son’s abduction.

However, an investigation into the matter remained inconclusive. The SSP said on Monday that soon after the arrest of five accused in the Harman murder case, whose body was found buried under a wheat field at Shamkhera village on December 17, they confessed to killing Nirmal.

“Interrogation linked Navjot to be the mastermind in Nirmal’s disappearance too. Accused said Nirmal was hit in his head and the body was thrown in the drain. Recovery of the skeleton from the same spot is significant. Initial investigation says no ransom was demanded Nirmal’s release. But we are working to know the motive of his abduction and murder,” added the SSP. As per the police, Navjot is the mastermind in Harman’s murder and today he was to eight-day police remand by a Muktsar court in the same case.

Navjot was brought to Muktsar on transit remand from Lucknow where he was detained at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport after he flew back from Dubai on Saturday evening. A lookout circular (LOC) was issued against him for his alleged key role in the Harman murder case.

