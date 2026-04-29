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Multi-crore FDR scams | Chandigarh admn bars departments from assigning financial works to outsourced staff

In an order issued on April 27, the finance department directed all heads of departments to ensure that crucial and financial assignments are handled only by regular employees, warning of strict action in case of violations.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 07:06 am IST
By Naina Mishra, Chandigarh
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Learning the lesson the hard way, after crores of rupees from the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) and municipal corporation (MC) funds were siphoned off, the UT administration has barred departments from assigning sensitive financial work to contractual or outsourced employees, citing accountability concerns raised during the ongoing police probe.

Investigations by the UT police’s economic offences wing into the CREST and MC-linked frauds have revealed a complex nexus involving officials, bank employees and private individuals, with funds siphoned off through shell companies and fake financial instruments. (HT File)

In an order issued on April 27, the finance department directed all heads of departments to ensure that crucial and financial assignments are handled only by regular employees, warning of strict action in case of violations.

“In the wake of recent irregularities observed in the bank accounts of the CREST and Chandigarh MC, it has been noted that work of crucial, sensitive or financial nature was being handled by employees engaged on a contractual or outsourced basis. This practice has been viewed seriously by the competent authorities, as it limits the scope for fixing responsibility and initiating appropriate disciplinary action against the delinquent/defaulting officer/official in cases of irregularity, fraud, or embezzlement,” the order stated.

Four contractual employees executed fraud: Probe

These blank forms were used to create forged FDRs and fake bank statements. This enabled the accused to show 116.84 crore as safely deposited, while the funds had already been siphoned off.

Sukhwinder Singh Abrol, as project director hired on contractual basis, had oversight of CREST’s financial and administrative functioning. Police found that funds siphoned from CREST accounts were routed through shell companies and traced to accounts linked to him, his family and close associates.

Nalini Malik, former CFO, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd, was part of the core finance team during the merger of Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL) with MC on March 28, 2025 – a phase involving large fund transfers. Her mobile number was linked to a key bank account used in transactions, indicating operational control.

Sahil Kukkar, head of accounts, CREST, is described as central to the actual siphoning process. He worked in close coordination with Abrol, bank officials and the other accused. He received illegal commissions, reportedly 10 lakh per transaction.

Administrative head to be responsible

The order also carries a clear warning that any lapse in implementing these directions will invite strict action. In case of any future financial irregularity, the responsibility will be fixed directly on the administrative secretary and the head of department concerned.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Multi-crore FDR scams | Chandigarh admn bars departments from assigning financial works to outsourced staff
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Multi-crore FDR scams | Chandigarh admn bars departments from assigning financial works to outsourced staff
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