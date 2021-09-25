Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai man held with revolver at Chandigarh International Airport

The suspect showed the security at Chandigarh International Airport a licence for the revolver, but it had expired in 2017
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The suspect was to board a flight to Mumbai from Chandigarh International Airport and during checking, the airport security found a revolver on him and informed the police. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The police on Friday arrested a 74-year-old Mumbai resident with a revolver at the Chandigarh International Airport.

The suspect, Sukhwinder Singh, was to board a flight to Mumbai and during checking, the airport security found a revolver on him and informed the police. The suspect showed them a licence for the revolver but it expired in 2017.

On the complaint of an airport employee, Tejinder Singh, a case was registered under the Arms Act.

Airport police post-in-charge Amandeep Kaur said that Sukhwinder Singh was produced in a court, from where he was sent to judicial custody. She said that Sukhwinder had come to Mohali for some work and had brought his revolver along, but it’s licence had expired in 2017.

