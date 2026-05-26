Mumbaikars all set to savour season’s first red cherries from Kashmir

Mumbaikars are all set to savour Kashmir’s red cherry as season’s first parcel van from Jammu railway station arrived at Bandra in western suburbs of Mumbai on Tuesday.

After loading, the parcel van was attached to train number 19028, Jammu Tawi–Bandra Terminus Vivek Express. (HT Photo)

“Besides shoring up the coffers of growers and traders of Jammu and Kashmir, the efficient mode of rail transport will enable the people of Mumbai to savour cherries from Kashmir,” said a spokesperson of the Railways.

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“The valley’s deep-red cherries reached Bandra on Tuesday around 3.45 pm. The season’s first cherry special parcel van left Jammu on Monday morning around 5.45 am. This is a major leap by the Railways towards delivering J&K’s horticulture produce to every corner of the country in record time,” he added.

Around 12 tonnes of cherries, containing approximately 966 boxes, were loaded into the season’s first parcel van on Monday. After loading, the parcel van was attached to train number 19028, Jammu Tawi–Bandra Terminus Vivek Express.

Keeping in mind the delicate freshness of the fruit, the Railways has made special arrangements. “This parcel van reached Bandra terminus from Jammu in a record time of just 33 hours. Such fast delivery will preserve the quality of the cherries and the people of Mumbai will get the taste of fresh cherries picked straight from the orchards,” said the spokesperson.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior divisional commercial manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal said, “Indian Railways is committed to ensuring that the hard work of J&K’s orchardists gets the right price and a nationwide market. Cherry is an extremely delicate fruit, and delivering it to the market within hours is a challenge. Our team has prepared special logistics for this. We have sufficient parcel vans and resources available this season to meet every demand of the traders.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior divisional commercial manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal said, “Indian Railways is committed to ensuring that the hard work of J&K’s orchardists gets the right price and a nationwide market. Cherry is an extremely delicate fruit, and delivering it to the market within hours is a challenge. Our team has prepared special logistics for this. We have sufficient parcel vans and resources available this season to meet every demand of the traders.” {{/usCountry}}

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“There is an enthusiasm among farmers and traders regarding this service. So far, a total of 28 van parcel indents have been received from Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra stations for cherry transportation,” said Singhal.

Earlier, 18 tonnes of cherries have already been sent to Mumbai. Small and medium traders will also be able to send their low-volume consignments safely and affordably.

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“This fast, safe, and time-bound parcel service of Indian Railways will reduce transit time and also strengthen the dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ by ensuring the best price for the produce of J&K’s orchardists,” said the spokesperson.