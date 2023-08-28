Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana MC chief directs officials to expedite work on development projects

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 28, 2023 11:26 PM IST

Directions were also issued to ensure regular lifting of garbage from the city and expedite the work to install static compactors for improving solid waste management in Ludhiana

To review ongoing projects being taken up under the Smart City Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission in the city, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sandeep Rishi conducted a meeting with officials concerned in Ludhiana on Monday.

Municipal corporation commissioner Sandeep Rishi addressing a meeting in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

During the meeting, Rishi directed the officials to expedite the projects and other development works. Directions were also issued to ensure regular lifting of garbage from the city and expedite the work to install static compactors for improving solid waste management in the city.

Rishi further appealed to the residents to support the civic body in keeping the city clean and green and urged them to hand over segregated dry and wet waste to the waste collectors and stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items.

The concerned officials of different branches, including operations and maintenance cell, buildings and roads, and health branch, were present in the meetings.

Topics
municipal corporation ludhiana solid waste management smart city mission
