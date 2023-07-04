Ludhiana: MC conducts anti-encroachment drive outside bus stand

: Taking action against shopkeepers and street vendors encroaching upon the road portion, the Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive outside the bus stand on Monday late evening and removed a dozen vends.

During the drive, a civic body team led by joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh removed over two dozen encroachments and confiscated the vends from the site.

Civic body officials said the road outside the bus stand was witnessing massive jams due to the encroachments by shopkeepers and street vendors. Due to the ongoing construction works under the elevated road project, it is important to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the Bus Stand road and surrounding areas.

The joint commissioner and secretary Tajinderpal Singh Panchhi stated that regular anti-encroachment drives are being organised in the city to streamline the movement of traffic.

Singh stated that apart from shopkeepers and street vendors, a few eatery owners had also encroached upon the road portion outside the bus stand. Over two dozen encroachments were removed during the anti-encroachment drive. A few encroachments were also removed from the Jawahar Nagar camp area during the drive.

The civic body officials appealed to the shopkeepers and vendors to stop encroaching upon road portions else strict action will be taken against them.