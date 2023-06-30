Municipal corporation organized a special cleanliness drive along the Buddha Nullah starting from Haibowal Puli till railway lines near the Kundanpuri area on Friday.

MC organises special cleanliness drive along Buddha nullah in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over 100 sweepers were involved in the drive organized to remove the dirt, garbage, and wild grass and prevent its drainage into the nullah during the rainy season.

Chief sanitary inspector Surinder Dogra stated that during the cleanliness drive, which was organized under the banner of “Swachh Bharat Mission”, the staff also appealed to the residents in the nearby localities to stop dumping waste in the nullah and stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that regular cleanliness and awareness drives are being organised in the city and residents should also support the authorities in keeping the city clean and green.

She further added that the civic body is regularly monitoring the process to clean nullah, so that the drain does not overflow during the rainy season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}