Ludhiana:Untreated waste in sewers; MC presses for action, writes to PPCB

The municipal corporation (MC) has unearthed an illegal channel installed to dump untreated waste of the dyeing industry from 50mld Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) into the civic body’s sewer lines on Tajpur Road. MC team locate illegal sewer line on Tajpur road in Ludhiana (HT Photo)

Preliminary investigations by the civic body revealed that the lines have been installed by Punjab Dyers Association to dump waste illegally and the PPCB has been asked to take action in this regard.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that the civic body teams have located the illegal sewer lines. MC has written to the PPCB for taking action against those who were involved in the illegal activity, which also adds to pollution in the Buddha Nullah.

The violation came to light after the civic body witnessed colourful water in the 225 mld sewer treatment plant (STP) at Jamalpur. During investigation, MC teams found that two illegal sewer lines of width 12 and 8 inches respectively were attached with a 57 inch sewer line of the MC, which was moving close to the boundary wall of 50 mld CETP. Colourful hot water was still flowing out of the 8 inch sewer line when the inspection was done by the MC team.

The officials of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), including SDO GS Chhina and SDO Rajpal Singh, were also asked to reach the spot by MC officials and the inspection was done in their presence.

During further inspection, a jetting machine pipe was put inside the 8-inch sewer line and the pipe reached the manhole which was established inside the CETP. The MC teams also tried to excavate the manhole site inside the CETP, but two directors of Punjab Dyers Association (PDA) Bobby Jindal and Kamal Chauhan stopped them from doing the same.

The civic body officials stated that this proves that the lines were installed illegally by PDA to dump the dyeing industry waste into the MC sewer lines.

The officials stated that CETP has been established to treat the waste of the dyeing industry and the waste cannot be dumped in MC sewer lines. Dumping of untreated dyeing industry waste in MC sewer lines affects the working of STPs and subsequently adds to the pollution in Buddha Nullah.

When contacted, Bobby Jindal of PDA refuted the allegations and said no such sewer lines were dumping waste illegally.

