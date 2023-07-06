Ludhiana: Jamalpur police book 10, arrest one for murder bid

The Jamalpur police booked 10 people and arrested one of them after they were accused of a murder bid on a Ram Nagar resident and a shopkeeper following an old rivalry on Wednesday. The accused reportedly assaulted the victims with sharp-edged weapons, vandalised their shop and also damaged their vehicles parked on the street before escaping.

The ASI added that the rivalry between both the groups is old (iStock)

The arrested accused has been identified as Pardeep Kumar of Ram Nagar of Bhamian. His brother Gurdeep Rai, Ashu, Dinesh Ansari, Sagar Dubey, Gandhi Barnala and four others are yet to be arrested.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Kanhaiya Kumar of Ram Nagar of Mundian Kalan. In his complaint Kanhaiya Kumar stated that on Wednesday he went to the shop of Manoj Kumar to buy some meat. The accused turned up there and attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon. He suffered severe injuries on his hand. The accused also attacked Manoj Kumar with the intention to kill him.

The complainant stated that when locals gathered there, the accused escaped from the spot. The accused vandalised their vehicles while escaping. After being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

ASI Sadhu Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 452, 307, 326, 324, 323, 506, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Jamalpur Police station. The police arrested Pardeep Kumar immediately after lodging the FIR. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

The ASI added that the rivalry between both the groups is old. Earlier, both groups had set ablaze vehicles of each other, and separate FIRs were lodged in the matter.