Murder case: HC denies bail to 2 juveniles in custody for two years

The Punjab and Haryana high court has refused to interfere with a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) order denying bail to two minors facing trial in a murder case.

The court took note of the social investigation report summoned from the principal magistrate, JJB, which said that in one case, the father was dead and the boy was living with his mother, who works at a tea stall and is as such out of the home the whole day. It said there was no strong male influence at home to guide the boy.

In the second case, it was said that the boy did not go to school or was otherwise employed. The father remained away from home for long hours for work and the mother stayed at home. Therefore, there will be no effective check over whom he could come in contact with. It also stated that the reason for committing the offence was ‘peer-group influence’.

The two boys have been in judicial custody since March 2019. On February 18, 2019, four people, including the two juveniles, allegedly attacked a person with a sharp weapon near EWS Colony, Mauli Jagran. Police said the fatal attack had been orchestrated by the victim’s wife in connivance with her paramour.

Taking note of the report, the high court bench of justice Jaishree Thakur said if the minors were released on bail, there was a likelihood of them going back to the same environment, which in turn would put them in contact with the same peer group that they were in association with at the time of allegedly committing the offence. “Thus, their release would in fact defeat the ends of justice, as they would be exposed to moral, physical or psychological danger,” the bench added dismissing bail pleas. The court, however, directed that trial be concluded as expeditiously as possible and preferably within four months.