Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Murder of Punjabi-origin family in US: CM Mann seeks MEA intervention for probe

Murder of Punjabi-origin family in US: CM Mann seeks MEA intervention for probe

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 06, 2022 07:32 PM IST

Chief Minister Mann said this murder has raised questions on security of Punjabis abroad. He said that it is need of hour to instil sense of security amongst the Punjabis overseas.

Mann said that this is a highly condemnable incident, which has shocked everyone. (PTI file photo)
Mann said that this is a highly condemnable incident, which has shocked everyone. (PTI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday sought the intervention of Union external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar for impressing upon the national government of United States of America to conduct thorough probe into the murder of a Punjabi family in California.

In a statement, the chief minister said that it is unfortunate that a Punjabi family hailing from Harsi village of Hoshiarpur district in the state has been murdered in California. He said that as per reports, the family was kidnapped and was brutally murdered later on.

Mann said that this is a highly condemnable incident, which has shocked everyone, especially the Punjabis living across the globe. He said that this brutal murder has raised questions on security of the Punjabis even in advanced nations like US.

The chief minister said that it is need of hour to instil sense of security amongst the Punjabis living abroad. He said that the Government of India must flag the issue of security of Punjabis living in US with their counterpart in America. Bhagwant Mann said that top most priority must be accorded to this for ensuring safety of the Punjabis living there.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out