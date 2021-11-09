Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Murder on PU campus: Victim’s brother wants police to verify husband’s claims

Chandigarh Police have been questioning Prof Goyal repeatedly to verify his claims; his brother-in-law says that the couple had strained relations
It’s been four days since the wife of a PU professor was found murdered at her house in Sector 14, but Chandigarh Police are yet to make any breakthrough.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

It’s been four days since the wife of a Panjab University professor was found murdered at their house in Sector 14 on Diwali morning, but Chandigarh Police are yet to make any breakthrough.

Sixty-year-old Seema Goyal’s body was allegedly found in her ground-floor room, by her husband, Prof BB Goyal, around 7:30 am on Thursday. He had slept in another room upstairs the previous night.

By the time police reached the spot, the body had been moved to hospital. The preliminary postmortem found that Seema had been strangulated and there were some injuries on her head as well.

Prof Goyal had claimed that Seema’s hands and legs had been tied with a cloth and the house’s main door was bolted from outside.Police found no signs of forced entry and even CCTV footage of the area failed to give any clues.

Police have been questioning Prof Goyal repeatedly to verify his claims. Sources said that even on Monday evening, the investigating officials cross verified his statements.

While the professor has refrained from talking to the media so far, the victim’s brother has now claimed that the couple had strained relations.

Deep, who works as a senior technician at a hospital in Ludhiana, said that the couple used to have frequent quarrels. “We want justice for our sister. I’ve asked police to thoroughly question Prof Goyal, as he was the only one present in the house,” said Deep, who is yet to record a formal statement.

Police had recorded the statement of the couple’s daughter Parul Goyal on Sunday, though its details have not been shared. Sources said she has been called again for investigations on Tuesday. Police are also trying to trace the victim’s mobile phone that has been missing since the crime.

“We are still conducting investigations,” said superintendent of police Ketan Bansal, refusing to comment any further.

